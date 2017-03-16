Trinity Lutheran Church welcome new pastor

Wentzel was officially installed on March 5 and moved to Bemidji from Walton, Neb. He grew up in the Red River Valley of northern Minnesota. He received his Master’s of Divinity degree from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis in 2001 and his Master’s of Sacred Theology degree in 2002.

Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 123 29th St. NE and services are at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and 9 a.m. on Sundays. The Sunday service is broadcast on KKBJ 1360 AM.