Chippewa National Forest needs summer volunteers

Volunteer hosts provide key coverage at campgrounds and visitor centers from May to Labor Day, greeting visitors and offering forest information.

There are two campground host positions open for the 2017 summer camping season. Hosts are needed at North Star campground near Marcell and Mosomo Point campground north of Deer River. Both sites are smaller campgrounds on popular fishing lakes.

North Star campground has electric for campground host use. Hosts receive a prime lakeside camping spot in the campground and $10 per day for food.

Local volunteers also are needed at the Norway Beach Visitor Center near Cass Lake, Minn.

Visitor center hosts support summer naturalist programs, assist with the pollinator garden and provide information to visitors. Hosts also help with daily sales at the center bookstore.

Norway Beach Visitor Center is open Wednesday through Sunday from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day. Visitor center hours and schedules are flexible, the release said.

For more information, call the Chippewa National Forest Supervisor’s Office at (218) 335-8600. To apply online, visit www.Volunteer.gov.