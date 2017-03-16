Boys & Girls Club tours available

Each day will focus on an area that the Boys and Girls Club offers to all members. Monday, March 27, will focus on Academic Success including spelling bee contest. Tuesday, March 28, will focus on Healthy Lifestyles including a laughing challenge. Wednesday, March 29, will focus on Good Character and Citizenship including projects to help other organizations like the animal shelter. Thursday, March 30, is STEM Day which focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fun for all ages. Friday, March 31, will be a celebration day for the Boys and Girls Club. To schedule a tour, call the Club at (218) 444-4171