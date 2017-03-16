Gardening 101 lecture series continues
BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Master Gardeners present a free lecture series, “Gardening 101” at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW. The fifth talk is at noon, Thursday, March 23. Master Gardener Cathy Peck will present “Rain Gardens.” Attendees will learn how rain gardens can help mitigate water problems and beautify their yards.
“Gardening 101” is sponsored by the Friends of the Bemidji Public Library and the Beltrami County Master Gardeners. The Friends of the Bemidji Public Library will provide refreshments. Feel free to bring a brown-bag lunch to the lectures.