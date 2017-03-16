Bemidji Archery Club hosts youth shoot

Registration is 8:30 to 9 a.m., and the event begins at 9 a.m. Classes will follow the MSAA Youth Classes with Midget, for participants younger than 7; Cub for participants age 8 to 11; Youth for participants 12 to 14 years of age and Young Adult for participants age 15 to 17.

Division by Class include Class A with no sights, no release; Class B with sights, no release and Class C with sights and releases. Cost is $5 per archer. Trophies for the first three places, division and class.

For questions or more information, contact Ann Illies at (218) 556-0929 or daillies@paulbunyan.net. Proceeds donated to the Beltrami County 4-H Archery Program.