Girl Scouts overnight event at Science Center

BEMIDJI -- Girl Scouts will explore space during an overnight event called “Scouterspace” April 7-8 at the Headwaters Science Center, 413 Beltrami Ave. NW. Attendees will be able stargaze under the Star Lab Dome, calculate a trajectory on a rocket that they each build and get to take home. There will also be time to explore the science center exhibit floor and gift shop. The evening will end with a movie and popcorn. All girls grades second through fifth are welcome to attend. Adult chaperones are required. Cost is $32 per girl and $10 per adult. For more information, contact Carolyn Towler, Program Specialist at ctowler@girlscoutslp.org or (218) 308- 9051. Sign up by Friday, March 17.