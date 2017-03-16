CK Dudley’s raises funds for United Way

BEMIDJI -- United Way of Bemidji Area and CK Dudley’s restaurant are holding a fundraiser for St. Patrick’s Day. CK Dudley’s will be donating the profits from every green beer sold Friday, March 17, to United Way of Bemidji Area. CK Dudley’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. United Way of Bemidji Area is a local, community-based, non-profit organization. It advances the common good by focusing on education, income and health, the building blocks for a good quality life. For more information about United Way of Bemidji Area, call (218) 444-8929 or visit www.UnitedWayBemidji.org.