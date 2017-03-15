Crime report for March 14

Theft

3:20 p.m. Deputies received a report of the theft of a portable generator from a driveway at the 28400 block of Irvine Avenue NE.

Traffic Stop

11:24 p.m. A 27-year-old male and a 32-year-old male were arrested for various charges during a traffic stop at the 2400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Family Crimes

11:47 a.m. Officers assisted Beltrami County Child Protection with a report of medical neglect at the 800 block of 26th Street NW.

Sex Crimes

2:20 p.m. Officers received a report of juveniles sharing inappropriate images.

Suspicious

12:17 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a female screaming in an apartment complex at the 2100 block of Conifer Avenue NW. Upon arrival it was found to be a tickle fight that was out of control.

Warrant

5:40 p.m. A 22-year-old female and a 32-year-old male were arrested on active warrants during a traffic stop at the 600 block of America Avenue NW.