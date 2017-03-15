Search
    Crime report for March 14

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 3:18 p.m.

    Sheriff’s Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    Assault

    12:33 p.m. Deputies received a report of an assault at the 4800 block of Jackpine Road NW.

    Theft

    3:20 p.m. Deputies received a report of the theft of a portable generator from a driveway at the 28400 block of Irvine Avenue NE.

    Traffic Stop

    11:24 p.m. A 27-year-old male and a 32-year-old male were arrested for various charges during a traffic stop at the 2400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    Family Crimes

    11:47 a.m. Officers assisted Beltrami County Child Protection with a report of medical neglect at the 800 block of 26th Street NW.

    Sex Crimes

    2:20 p.m. Officers received a report of juveniles sharing inappropriate images.

    Suspicious

    12:17 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a female screaming in an apartment complex at the 2100 block of Conifer Avenue NW. Upon arrival it was found to be a tickle fight that was out of control.

    Warrant

    5:40 p.m. A 22-year-old female and a 32-year-old male were arrested on active warrants during a traffic stop at the 600 block of America Avenue NW.

