More than 85 officials from 16 different agencies participated in the high-profile search for the teen, using helicopters, boats and foot searches in their attempts to locate him.

A week later, police used dogs and sonar to search Lake Bemidji and Lake Irving. Then the highly visible law enforcement-led searches stopped.

But Bemidji’s Police Chief Mike Mastin said the department hasn’t stopped looking for Jourdain. In fact, Mastin and Beltrami County Sheriff Phil Hodapp said neither department will close a missing persons case unless the individual they are searching for is found.

“We never close these cases,” Hodapp said. “Every single one of the police officers and deputies and all of the public safety officials are parents, you know...these cases are very near and dear to our hearts.”

Despite this, law enforcement officials are often met with frustration from the general public, Mastin said. Large swaths of police investigations into missing persons cases like Jourdain’s, or that of 13-year-old Gary Tilander who also went missing from Bemidji on Feb. 22, must be kept private and other police work is not easily visible to the public.

Mastin said that when searches stop it’s not because police have given up. Law enforcement decides when, where and how to search for a person based on leads they’ve gathered through investigation; strategies also differ based on the circumstances surrounding a person’s disappearance.

“Most people expect, a child is missing and you call in a large amount of people and you search the area,” Mastin said. “That is sometimes what happens, and that’s more your missing child, you know, he was in the living room watching TV and now he’s gone.”

In addition, Hodapp said, law enforcement can’t conduct a search on a whim.

“We have to have a place to search,” he said. “Minnesota’s a huge state, and we need a clue to follow. And, you know, until we have a place to look we can’t go stomping off in a 3,000-square-mile county.”

For example, Mastin said, the large search for Jourdain was triggered by a theory the the 17-year-old had tried to walk home from the Nymore neighborhood.

Police have also used concrete tips in their search for Tilander, whose family says he walked away from a youth shelter. Tilander was spotted on U.S. Highway 71 north of Blackduck the day he went missing and police have searched the area by air. Family and friends also have conducted searches for Tilander.

When a young person has run away, however, large-scale searches don’t do much good, according to Mastin. Officers have to use other means to locate a teen who doesn’t want to be found and will investigate by interviewing friends or tracking social media use.

Friends helping to conceal a runaway can also challenge police, but Mastin wants the public to know that his department does everything it can to find missing persons.

“We take all missing persons cases very seriously,” Mastin said. “It’s difficult sometimes to convey to family and to friends and just (the) public that don’t think we’re doing it right that we are taking this seriously and we are investigating it as thoroughly as we can.”