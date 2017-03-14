Bemidji man pleads guilty to amended drug charges

Brandin Charles Curtis, 21, was arrested Nov. 20 after the drugs were seized from his home at the 3800 block of Dunne Road, along with multiple high-caliber rifles and $2,500 in cash.

Curtis was initially charged with fifth-degree possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, fourth-degree possession of LSD, third-degree possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and second-degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Curtis pleaded not guilty to all four charges Jan. 9.

But an amended criminal complaint, filed Tuesday, no longer shows the methamphetamine-related charge. Instead, Curtis pleaded guilty to fifth-degree possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, fifth-degree possession of LSD, fourth-degree possession of MDMA with intent to distribute and second-degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

According to the amended complaint, deputies seized 14.5 grams of a "crystalline substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine" including packaging, 14.75 grams of white powder in micro baggies that field-tested positive for cocaine, about 15 ounces of marijuana and 19 tabs of blotter acid.

After his arrest, Curtis told law enforcement he had planned to distribute the methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, but that the LSD was for personal use. He also said he had been selling marijuana "for some time," but that he had recently begun selling other drugs.

Curtis is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing April 24.