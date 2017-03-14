Facing off in that runoff, scheduled for May 2, will be former Bemidji Mayor Richard Lehmann, who earned 39 votes Tuesday, and Patrick Plemel, Upper Mississippi Mental Health Center program director, who received 36 votes.

Vote totals for the other five candidates were:

• Justin Beaulieu, CEO of Ogaakaaning Enterprises in Red Lake, earned 27 votes

• David Lalone, owner of Lalone's Drywall and Construction, received nine votes.

• Linda Lemmer, Beltrami County Historical Society vice president, earned 28 votes.

• James Ravnikar, CEO of Great Northern Holdings Corp., received 28 votes.

• Jim Thompson, former at large council member, earned 28 votes.

An eighth person on the ballot, David Kostamo, received one vote in the special election. However, he was ineligible because he moved to Omaha, Neb., since filing for the election.

"I'm pleased to have moved on to the second round. I want to thank people for getting out and voting in this special election," Lehmann said on the night's results. "I hope we get a good turnout on May 2 as well and I hope that the message that I've been sharing during the campaign is something that the people will reflect on and consider."

"I'm truly grateful for the support I've been given, and I really look forward to the opportunity to represent Ward 4 as a whole in this election and the city process of government," Plemel said. "I'm proud of Bemidji and look forward to being able to move the city forward for all of its residents. I continue to believe we have work to do that will increase our economic base, cash flow to the Sanford Center and protect our rich heritage. I look forward to sharing my ideas and most importantly listening to the challenges of everyone in Ward 4."

In total, 196 voters cast their ballot in Tuesday's election, equaling 14 percent of the 1,436 registered voters in Ward 4, according to Bemidji City Clerk Kay Murphy.

Bemidji's Ward 4 takes up much of the west and southwestern portions of the city and parts of the southeast. The ward extends as far north as 23rd Street and extends south past Carr Lake Road and includes neighborhoods around Lake Irving.

Tuesday's vote total was higher than the last special election, held in 2001, when 112 voters went to the polling booth.

Like Tuesday, the May 2 election will have polls open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. and will take place at City Hall, 317 Fourth St. NW. Following the runoff, the canvassing board will meet May 8 and the winner of the election will get sworn-in during the council meeting May 15.

The special election for Ward 4 was ordered in January after Reed Olson resigned from the seat after he was elected to the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners in November.