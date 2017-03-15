Saturday Science with Karvakko

BEMIDJI -- Saturday Science, presented by Headwaters Science Center, will be held at 2 p.m. March 18, at the center, 413 Beltrami Ave. NW. The program will feature a hands-on activity and introduction to landscape architecture with Karvakko. Participants will learn about the importance of plants, specifically grass as a ground cover in controlling erosion; then make a grass head to take home. The program is suitable for children ages 5 and older and their parents.