Empty Bowls fundraiser set for March 23

BEMIDJI -- An Empty Bowls fundraiser to benefit the North Country Food Bank will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE. Cost is $20 for a soup lunch and a large decorative bowl and $15 for a soup lunch and a small decorative bowl. Additional bowls will be available for sale. North County food Bank serves more than 220 charitable organizations, including the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, in northwest and west central Minnesota and Grand Forks, N.D.