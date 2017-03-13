Council awards bid for Third Street gateway

The arch, designed to go above Third Street Northwest at the intersection of Bemidji Avenue, is a joint effort between the city and the Bemidji Downtown Alliance. In total, when accounting for other costs associated with the project, the gateway arch comes to $95,600.

Initially, the city had committed $40,000 to the project. However, last Monday, the council approved increasing the commitment to $45,000.For the additional $5,000, the council chose to draw money from the Community Development Fund.

The BDA, meanwhile, assumed the responsibility to cover the rest of the cost to meet the $95,600 price. The organization had already gathered $42,430 and at its own meeting last Wednesday, chose to raise an additional $8,170.

The project is estimated to be completed this summer.