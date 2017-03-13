Crime report for March 10-12

9:55 a.m. Friday. Deputies received a report of a domestic assault at the 500 block of Centerpoint Court NW.

6:31 p.m. Friday. An 18-year-old male was arrested for assault, burglary, robbery and possession of a controlled substance at the 5000 block of Theater Lane NW.

6:09 p.m. Sunday. A 41-year-old female was arrested for a probation violation after deputies received a report of a fight at the 5000 block of Allens Bay Drive SE.

Assist

10:11 p.m. Sunday. A 25-year-old male and a 30-year-old male were arrested as deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a traffic stop on Highway 2 SE.

Burglary

2:12 a.m. Friday. Deputies responded to a residential burglary at the 12400 block of Highway 89 NW.

5:23 p.m. Sunday. Deputies received a report of the burglary of an attached garage at the 1000 block of Durant Drive NW.

Drugs

2:48 p.m. Sunday. A 40-year-old female was arrested for possession of methamphetamine on Big North Road NW and three children were placed with social services.

Weapons Offenses

4:16 a.m. Sunday. A 28-year-old male and a juvenile were arrested as deputies assisted the Bemidji Police Department with gunshot victims at an emergency room.

Warrant

4:32 p.m. Friday. A 24-year-old male was arrested for an outstanding out-of-county warrant on Lookout Tower Road NE.

6:01 a.m. Sunday. A 30-year-old female and a 43-year-old female were arrested for warrants at the 11500 block of Grant Creek Road NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday - Monday:

Assault

4:16 a.m. Sunday. A 28-year-old male was arrested after officers took a report of three gunshot victims at the 24700 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.

5:36 p.m. Sunday. An officer took a report of an assault at the 600 block of Miles Avenue SE.

Drugs

1:33 p.m. Friday. A 39-year-old woman was arrested for drug charges after officers responded to a request to remove two parties from a business at the 100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

3:07 a.m. Sunday. A 52-year-old male was arrested for drug charges after an officer checked on a suspicious vehicle at a boat landing on Irvine Access Loop SW.

DWI

3:10 a.m. Sunday. A 25-year-old female was arrested for DWI during a traffic stop at the intersection of 4th Street SE and Lincoln Avenue SE.

Warrant

11:07 a.m. Saturday. A 22-year-old female was arrested for a warrant at the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

2:57 p.m. Saturday. A 39-year-old female was arrested for a felony warrant after officers responded to an anonymous request for a welfare check at the 100 block of 1st Street.

5:54 p.m. Saturday. A 48-year-old female was arrested for warrants at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

6:09 p.m. Saturday. A 50-year-old female was arrested for an outstanding warrant at the 1400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

6:54 p.m. Saturday. A 54-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the intersection of 11th Street NW and America Avenue NW.

10:38 a.m. Sunday. A 36-year-old female was arrested for an out-of-county warrant at the 800 block of America Avenue NW.

3:44 p.m. Sunday. A 34-year-old female was arrested for an outstanding warrant and obstructing the legal process with force at the 900 block of 26th Street NW.