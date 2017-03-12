Ward 4 residents who come out to City Hall to cast their vote will find eight names on the ballot. However, one of the candidates, David Kostamo, will be ineligible for the seat as he's moved to Omaha, Neb., since filing for the election.

The remaining seven, though, all have a chance to be the next Ward 4 councilor and if one of them wins more than 50 percent of the vote, they will get the seat.

Polls for Tuesday's election open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. If no candidate receives that amount, though, a runoff election between the top two finishers will take place on May 2.

The election activity this week and potentially beyond comes just more than a week after a candidate forum was held at City Hall. All seven eligible hopefuls met and shared their priorities if they were to win.

The seven candidates running in Tuesday's election are:

Richard Lehmann, 59, is a graduate of Northwest Technical College and BSU and has been involved with city politics before. He sat on the council from 1995-2000 and was Bemidji Mayor from 2000-2010. He chose not to run for the position again in 2010 and made an unsuccessful bid for the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Last year, he attempted to run for Mayor again, but was defeated by incumbent Rita Albrecht. If elected to the Ward 4 seat, Lehmann has said his main priority would be making the Sanford Center more successful.

Jim Thompson, 83, is another candidate who holds local government credentials. A retired eye doctor, Thompson has previously been a Northern Township Board member and was more recently an At-Large member of the city council from 2010-2014.

If he wins, Thompson said he would like to support the business community as well as the building and construction industries while also promoting the beautification of the city.

Justin Beaulieu, 36, is the CEO of Ogaakaaning Enterprises in Red Lake and another candidate in the race. Beaulieu, who holds a bachelor's degree in marketing and business from the College of St. Scholastica, said he would use his experience to help the city's marketing strategies and increase tourism.

Additionally, Beaulieu would like to see the continued growth of Bemidji be done while ensuring a healthy environment.

Linda Lemmer, Beltrami County Historical Society vice president, is making her third run for a seat on the city council. The 70-year-old, who's studied at both BSU and the University of Wisconsin-Stout, said she would put a focus on the city's new parks and their development if elected.

Also, Lemmer said she has seen problems with the Sanford Center recently and wants to work to see if an outside agency is needed to manage the facility.

Patrick Plemel, 58, is the program director at the Upper Mississippi Mental Health Center and another candidate for Ward 4. Educated in social work and addiction counseling at the University of North Dakota and BSU, Plemel said a main focus if elected would be working to improve the quality of life for those with low incomes and the elderly in the community.

Plemel also said affordable housing is another matter in Bemidji worth getting attention.

James Ravnikar, 39, is the CEO of Great Northern Holding Corp. and another Ward 4 hopeful. A graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and Norwich University in Northfield, Vt., Ravnikar has said his biggest goal if elected to the position will be listening to the needs of his constituents and being as transparent as possible.

David Lalone, the owner of Lalone's Drywall and Construction, has also filed for the Ward 4 seat. Lalone, who's studied at both BSU and the University of Iowa, said during the candidate forum that he favors drawing funds by way of a food and beverage hospitality tax to collect visitor dollars and increase revenue to support the Sanford Center.

Tuesday's election was initially ordered after Reed Olson resigned from the Ward 4 seat to join the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners in January.

