Jury finds man guilty of sex assault

Michael John Wind, 33, was arrested on Dec. 23 and pleaded not guilty to the charge Feb. 13.

According to a criminal complaint, a female friend of Wind reported the assault to police in March 2016. The victim said she and Wind were “hanging out” in her apartment when she fell asleep on the couch.

The complaint says that the victim woke to find Wind sexually assaulting her, and that it took her “several seconds” to regain her composure and push him off. She confronted Wind, who apologized before running out of her apartment.

According to testimony from Katherine Kingsland, a forensic scientist with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a sexual assault exam was conducted on the victim and semen was found on her vagina, cervix and perineum. DNA extracted from the semen matched a sample taken from Wind.

Wind is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on Monday, April 24.