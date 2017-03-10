Fretheim, who’s retired as both a pastor for the Evangelical Covenant Church of America and superintendent of the church’s Northwest Conference, was brought into the role this month after the former president Bill Beyer stepped down after eight years at the helm.

The new president isn’t wasting time in the role, either.

“There are some significant staff issues, so my immediate priority is finding a new treasurer and a new bookkeeper,” Fretheim said. “We also want to reexamine the role of the board and explore how we can help it be more effective.”

Above all else, though, Fretheim said his main goal is helping serve the people that come to the food shelf.

“Compassion is at the heart of what this is all about,” he said. “We have a heart for the poor and the needy here. It’s a really vital program that’s been here for many years in the community.”

Fretheim’s drive to help comes at a time that’s most valuable to the food shelf, too, as the organization is in the middle of a major donation campaign.

According to Mary Mitchell, the food shelf’s executive director, the organization is participating in a statewide campaign coordinated by the Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches called the Minnesota FoodShare Campaign. Mitchell said at the end of March, the food shelf will report its donation numbers to the council and that organization will send back a partial matching donation.

“We have a very low donation time during the summer, so this campaign is designed to give food shelves a boost to get through the summer months,” Mitchell said. “It’s one of two campaigns for the summer months, our other one is the Open Your Heart July Challenge.”

Along with support through donations, Fretheim said having more volunteers also greatly benefits the food shelf’s activities.

“As I’m learning about this, I’m seeing that if you’re committed to helping people, there’s something you can do here,” he said. “Whether it’s administrative, picking food from the farm or unloading trucks. If you’re willing, there’s work.”

Fretheim stepping into the president’s role also comes at a time where the food shelf is expanding its ability to grow produce. The past few years have seen the development of The Farm project, and this summer a deep winter greenhouse will also be built in a joint effort with the University of Minnesota.

“To me, our commitment is bringing food to the people that need it. Fresh food, including green food, is especially important,” Fretheim said. “This is a cost-effective way to get that food to the people, without having a middle man. It’s a nice thing to give people some fresh food that was picked yesterday.”

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf is located at 1260 Exchange Ave. SE and can be reached at (218) 444-6580.