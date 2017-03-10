According to a news release from the Cass County Attorney’s Office, Richard Wilson Jr. had sexual contact with three children younger than 13 and made videos of the assaults. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension discovered the videos Thursday.

Wilson is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Wilson is currently being held in the Cass County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March 13.