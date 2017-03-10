Walker man charged with sexually assaulting children, producing videos
WALKER -- A Walker man has been charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct after an investigation allegedly revealed that he shared child pornography with others.
According to a news release from the Cass County Attorney’s Office, Richard Wilson Jr. had sexual contact with three children younger than 13 and made videos of the assaults. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension discovered the videos Thursday.
Wilson is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Wilson is currently being held in the Cass County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March 13.