Summer camp fair scheduled

Local organizations include City of Bemidji Parks and Recreation, BSU, Bemidji MusiCamp, Headwaters School of Music and the Arts, Headwaters Science Center, Spearhead Young Naturalist Program, Concordia Language Villages, Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines, Just for Kix, Apple Blossom Summer Camps and Laketrails Base Camp.

The event is free and open to the public. To participate as a vendor, contact Angie Gora, Summer Program Director at BSU, at agora@bemidjistate.edu or (218) 755-2068.