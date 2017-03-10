Search
    Crime report for March 9

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 2:13 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Assault

    9:02 p.m. A 22-year-old male and a 45-year-old female were arrested after deputies responded to a fight involving five people at the 5000 block of Theater Lane NW.

    Disorderly Conduct

    12:03 a.m. A 25-year-old female was arrested on an outstanding warrant at the 1000 block of Porcupine Road SE.

    Robbery

    1:38 a.m. Deputies responded to an assault complaint. Investigation revealed a possible home invasion robbery at the 400 block of Archery Road NW.

    2:49 p.m. A 24-year-old male was arrested at the 5000 block of Theater Lane NW for first-degree burglary, assault and aggravated robbery.

    Warrant

    9:52 a.m. A juvenile female was transported to a juvenile detention center for a body-only warrant.

    11:44 a.m. A 24-year-old male was arrested for a warrant after deputies responded to a domestic assault at the 12200 block of Roosevelt Road SE.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Warrant

    1:54 p.m. A 55-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

