Crime report for March 9

Disorderly Conduct

12:03 a.m. A 25-year-old female was arrested on an outstanding warrant at the 1000 block of Porcupine Road SE.

Robbery

1:38 a.m. Deputies responded to an assault complaint. Investigation revealed a possible home invasion robbery at the 400 block of Archery Road NW.

2:49 p.m. A 24-year-old male was arrested at the 5000 block of Theater Lane NW for first-degree burglary, assault and aggravated robbery.

Warrant

9:52 a.m. A juvenile female was transported to a juvenile detention center for a body-only warrant.

11:44 a.m. A 24-year-old male was arrested for a warrant after deputies responded to a domestic assault at the 12200 block of Roosevelt Road SE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

Warrant

1:54 p.m. A 55-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.