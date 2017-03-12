History Day projects related to the theme, "Taking a Stand in History." Nine projects from Red Lake Middle School competed; each of the nine projects received an award, with seven projects advancing to State History Day at the University of Minnesota in April.

Students are listed by name and project title.

Students receiving Honorable Mentions include Karen Guise and Irena Sendler: "A Life Saver" and Kendrick Sayers: "Sitting Bull."

Students advancing to State History Day: Amber McNeal: "Lavender Scare;" Azlynn Jourdain: "Stonewall Riots;" Nataya Neadeau, Santana Cloud, TeAnndra Pemberton-Kingbird: Cesar Chavez; Sierra May, Kelanna McClain, LaTayla Pemberton: "Little Rock Nine;" Adrianna Duque, Kiah McKenzie, Alexys May: "Montgomery Bus Boycott;" Thomas Sayers: "Gettysburg Address" and Justice Iceman, Bruce Taylor: "Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad."