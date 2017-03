Fritzie Schmitt, Mike Schmitt, Shelley Schmitt, Jackie Matheny and Barb Schmerbeck presented a check to Stephanie Moe, Relay For Life of Beltrami County Event Lead. Submitted photo.

The Charlie Schmitt Memorial Bonspiel was held Feb. 11, at the Bemidji Curling Club. The winning team included Ben Bahr, Tim Ulve, Tom Ulve and David Bahr. The proceeds, totaling $2,752.00, were donated to Relay For Life of Beltrami County.