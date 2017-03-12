BHS Mock Trial team competes at state tournament

At the state tournament, BHS competed in three trials. In their first trial, Bemidji lost by two points, nearly upsetting Lakeville South, who went on to win the state championship. In the second trial, Bemidji defeated Cotter High School.

Their third and final trial was against Buffalo. After an intense 90-minute match, Buffalo was declared the winner. A judge's scoring sheet had Bemidji losing to Buffalo by three points.

Bemidji finished in 9th place, which was the highest placement for BHS and also their region in recent history.

How it works

The Minnesota State Bar Association provides a case to high schools in mid October.

There are over 100 Minnesota teams divided into 12 regions throughout the state. Teams have several months to analyze the case from the perspective of both the plaintiff and the defense, with the assistance of teacher and attorney coaches. The students then play the roles of both attorneys and witnesses.

This year's case was a civil case dealing with first amendment rights. There were three rounds of preliminary trials, followed by a regional semifinal, after which the two winning teams advanced to regional championship. BHS completed an undefeated regular season and won the Region 2 Championship to advance to the state tournament.

BHS is coached by teacher Jeff Aas along with three attorney coaches Bill Joyce, Tom Kuesel, and Katie Nolting.

Students Gunnar Aas, Alex Hanson, Luke Hess, Gretta Kuesel, Abby Lauderbaugh and Isabelle Morin argued for the plaintiff. On the defense side are John Chadwick, Addie Colligan, Calvin Faust, Taylor Gish, Nick Harrom and Brandon Wright.

Alex Hanson's critical closing argument helped him win an All State Attorney Award.

Taylor Gish was presented with an All State Witness Award for her portrayal of the high school principal.