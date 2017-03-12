DAV North Central Chapter 7 Officers

Pictured from left to right are Bruce Holden, Tom Annonson, Jeri Harvey, David Myers, Mike Zimmerman, David Sterr, Walter James and Bruce Tiegen. Not pictured are Tara Schwinghammer, Joe Vene, Glen Aagard and Gene Schwantes.

The Disabled American Veterans, North Central Chapter, elected officers during the regular meeting held Feb. 20. Elected officers include Commander Dave Sterr; Senior Vice Commander Mike Zimmermann; First Junior Vice Commander: Joe Vene and Treasurer Jeri Harvey. Appointed officers include Adjutant David Myers; Chaplain Tara Schwinghammer; Judge Advocate Bruce Holden; Historian Tom Annonson; Sergeant at Arms Bruce Tiegen; Officer of the Day Glen Aagard; Service Officer Walter James and Legislative Chair Joe Vene