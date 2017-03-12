DAV North Central Chapter 7 Officers
The Disabled American Veterans, North Central Chapter, elected officers during the regular meeting held Feb. 20. Elected officers include Commander Dave Sterr; Senior Vice Commander Mike Zimmermann; First Junior Vice Commander: Joe Vene and Treasurer Jeri Harvey. Appointed officers include Adjutant David Myers; Chaplain Tara Schwinghammer; Judge Advocate Bruce Holden; Historian Tom Annonson; Sergeant at Arms Bruce Tiegen; Officer of the Day Glen Aagard; Service Officer Walter James and Legislative Chair Joe Vene
Executive Committee appointees include Walter James, Tom Annonson and Gene Schwantes.