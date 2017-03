Members of the Go and Whoa Harness Club collected nine boxes of food and $350 for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf. Submitted photo.

Members of the Go and Whoa Harness Club collected nine boxes of food and $350 for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf. The food and money was raised during a sleigh ride event on March 5 at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds. Because it's Minnesota March FoodShare month, the donation will receive a partial match through the Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches.