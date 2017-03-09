In total, the 187 counties brought in a revenue of $6.42 billion in 2015, an increase of $60.7 million, or 1 percent more than in 2014. The report states that the growth is reflected by increases in revenues from fines and forfeits, special assessments, licenses and permits, taxes, state grants and charges for services.

The expenditures, meanwhile, came to $6.62 billion in 2015, a $300.7 million increase from 2014. The document also highlighted counties' outstanding long-term debt, coming in at $3.50 billion.

Locally, Beltrami County had a total revenue of $71,859,536 in 2015, with the amount adjusted to $76,299,450 when accounting for additional financing, the documents said. For expenditures, Beltrami County had an amount of $75,009,254 ($75,644,960 adjusted for other financing uses). For many of the counties listed, including Beltrami, these other sources included line-items such as government funds and bonds issued.

For Beltrami County, the amount was a roughly $5 million increase from its 2014 numbers, with the total revenue coming to $66,975,542 that year.

"The big change was for Health and Human Services. The line is called intergovernmental, and it means the flow-through money that comes through the state or federal government and gets paid out by the county," said Beltrami County Administrator Kay Mack. "For Health and Human Services, the rounded number went from $12.8 million in 2014 to $18 million in 2015."

In neighboring counties the report detailed the following for 2015:

• Cass County, total revenue with other financing was $50,696,173. Total expenditures of $52,248,690.

• Hubbard County had a total revenue of $36,249,555 with other financing included and expenditures of $34,791,599.

• Clearwater County reported $20,475,658 in revenue and expenditures of $19,154,176 with other financing uses.

At the state level, between 2006 and 2015, total county revenue rose 25 percent, amounting to 0.6 percent when adjusted for inflation. During that same period, the share of total revenues derived from taxes increased from 39.7 percent to 47.4 percent.

Total expenditures for all counties also increased, rising 25.6 percent, or 1.1 percent when adjusted for inflation. The largest expenditure increases were in two categories, street construction and human services.

Between 2014 and 2015, the Otto states that street expenditures, for example, increased $132.3 million for a number of major road and bridge projects. Human services, meanwhile, had a $75.5 million increase.

The largest expenditures for all counties, by percentages were:

• Public safety, 16.8 percent.

• Health, 3.9 percent.

• Human services, 25.3 percent.

• Streets and highways, 20.7 percent.

• General government expenses, 17 percent.

To view the entire report, visit www.auditor.state.mn.us/default.aspx?page=20170308.000.