Laporte Community Talent Show
LAPORTE -- The annual Laporte Community Talent Show will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, in the Laporte School commons. The event will feature several student solos and groups, as well as community members in performance.
To participate, adults and students, older than 9 should contact Louise Bass at Laporte School at (218) 224-2288, ext. 129 or visit the Laporte School office for a registration form. Cost to participate is $5 fee per person or up to $25 for a group act.
Cost is attend is $25 for the whole family, $6 for adults, $5 for students and preschools are free. The show is a fundraiser for the school’s music and drama departments, according to a release.