HCLL program about wine making

PARK RAPIDS -- Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents “Wine Making” by Paul Dove and Mary Adams from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Armory Square in Park Rapids. The pair describe winemaking as a fascinating hobby. They will tell audience members how and why they started, what kinds of wine they produce, steps are in the process and what they have learned through trial and error. The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap-accessible.