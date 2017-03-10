The science behind traffic crashes, solutions

BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Adventures in Lifelong Learning presents “MNDOT: Corridors, Roundies and What’s Coming Soon” by T.J. Melcher from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW. Melcher is the Minnesota Department of Transportation District 2 public information director. The presentation will look at the science behind traffic crashes and the engineering solutions designed to reduce them. Visit the Adventures in Lifelong Learning Facebook page for weather-related announcements. For more information, contact Al at (218) 760-5281.