BEMIDJI -- The next Coffee with a Cop will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Real Living First Realty, 512 Paul Bunyan Drive NW. The event has no agenda or speeches but is a chance for attendees to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know officers in Bemidji. For more information, contact officer Tabitha Carrigan at (218) 333-8309 or tcarrigan@ci.bemidji.mn.us.