According to a criminal complaint, Travis Lee Nicholson, 39, contacted the undercover Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agent after the agent posted an ad on the women-for-men "casual encounters" section of Craigslist. The ad stated that the agent was a "young sexy girl seeking older guy for fun," and that the girl was "excited to have some hot sex with a fun guy."

After Nicholson sent the agent's undercover persona "Heather" an email, the complaint says, they began to exchange text message. Nicholson allegedly sent "Heather" sexually explicit texts and a photo of his genitals. He also spoke by phone with a female police detective acting as "Heather."

During these conversations "Heather" told Nicholson that she was 15, according to a search warrant.

Nicholson eventually arranged to meet "Heather" at a convenience store in Bemidji on March 1. According to the warrant, a BCA agent followed a car he knew to be Nicholson's to the prearranged meeting place. The agent and other law enforcement officials approached Nicholson and arrested him.

When speaking with officers after his arrest Nicholson said he would not have been able to do anything sexual with "Heather," but later said something sexual could have occurred, and that he knew that what he was doing was wrong, the warrant said.

He was charged with using electronic communications to solicit a child or someone believed to be a child to engage in sexual conduct, distributing via electronic communications material that relates or describes sexual conduct to a child and with producing, participating in or directing obscene material.

Nicholson is currently being held in the Beltrami County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March 20.