    Reps. Grossell and Green to hold Saturday meeting in Bagley

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 8:30 p.m.

    ST. PAUL—District 2A and 2B Reps. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook and Steve Green, R-Fosston are inviting the public to an event this week to hear questions and concerns about legislative activity.

    Grossell    Green

    The event, titled Office Hours, is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 11 and will take place at the Great Northern Bar & Grill, located at 36 Waterplant Drive SW in Bagley.

    All constituents of the two house districts are welcome to give their input at Saturday's event, a release said.

    State Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington, had scheduled a coffee meeting for Friday, March 17, in Walker, but that has been postponed because of a scheduling conflict in the House, according to a release.

