Reps. Grossell and Green to hold Saturday meeting in Bagley

The event, titled Office Hours, is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 11 and will take place at the Great Northern Bar & Grill, located at 36 Waterplant Drive SW in Bagley.

All constituents of the two house districts are welcome to give their input at Saturday's event, a release said.

State Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington, had scheduled a coffee meeting for Friday, March 17, in Walker, but that has been postponed because of a scheduling conflict in the House, according to a release.