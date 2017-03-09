Bemidji man pleads guilty to felony theft

Thomas Kaplan, 61, was charged on September 2015, and pleaded not guilty to theft by swindle—a felony—on May 23 of last year. He was scheduled to go to trial Monday, March 20, before his plea.

According to a criminal complaint against Kaplan, police were alerted to the embezzlement in January 2014 by Kaplan's former employer, American Garage Door Supply Co., of Bemidji. An internal investigation by the company showed that Kaplan had been diverting customer payments to bank accounts of his own since 2008, the complaint said.

Kaplan would divert the payments by directing customers to pay a company with initials similar to those of American Garage Door Supply Co., which he created for the purpose of embezzlement. He would then give customers receipts that made it appear as if they had paid American Garage Door, the complaint said.

Police confirmed the results of American Garage Door Supply Co.'s investigation.

Kaplan is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on Thursday, April 27.