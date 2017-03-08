This year, however, the event's organizers decided to branch out. In addition to speeches and workshops about drug identification and addiction treatment, attendees of the 11th annual Community Wellness Summit were met with information about balanced eating, exercise and other aspects of healthy living.

"This year is going to be different," said Marilyn Mountain, one of the summit's main organizers. "We're taking a look at a holistic view of a person's healing journey, so we've got other topics that pertain to people that are in need of any kind of healing."

Held at the Red Lake Casino Hotel and Events Center, the three-day summit is set to run through noon Friday and features multiple keynote speakers and breakout sessions. Rather than just dealing with drugs and gangs, sessions this year address healthy relationships, suicide prevention and physical fitness.

Speakers—including Red Lake Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki Sr.—still addressed drug and alcohol dependency Wednesday morning.

"These drugs, alcohol, opiates, heroin, meth, it's not for you, it's not good for your body. Gangs, that's not us as Anishinaabe people," he said. "These drugs, all these things that are going on on our reservation, is not the way we should be."

Wednesday's keynote speaker, mental health technician Ron Kingbird, spoke at length about the Three Principles to Wellness, which he applied both to drug dependency and to everyday life. According to Kingbird awareness of the principles—mind, thought and consciousness—can lead to overall wellness.

Kingbird said many people make up stories about themselves through their thinking, which then influences their behaviors.

"We're all little creators creating life moment to moment via these three principles," Kingbird said. "Everybody's doing it, but not everybody's conscious of it, how they're doing it or as they're doing it that it's coming from thinking."

The principles can be used to combat addictions and drug abuse, he said, before telling those assembled a story of a 36-year-old heroin addict who recovered after learning about the Three Principles.

"I told her how the Three Principles worked inside people. She figured it out. She figured it out that all the reality she was creating, calling it heroin addiction...she realized that it was all coming from her thinking," Kingbird said. "She realized 'That's not me anymore, that's not good enough for me anymore,' and she quit. She didn't go to treatment. She didn't take no methadone. She woke up to how she was creating life."

Another event organizer, Salena Beasley, said including information about the three principles, along with other topics relating to health and wellness, may help the Red Lake community become more aware of available resources.

"We're able to do better work as a team, versus each person doing it individually as a program," Beasley said. "We're just coming together and saying, well, if a person can benefit from resources over there we're able to link up that person and get those resources for them that they need."