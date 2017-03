GUTHRIE -- The 27th annual St. Patrick’s Day Day roast beef dinner will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Ye Olde Schoolgrounds at the Guthrie Community Center. Cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children younger than 12 years of age. The menu will feature roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, coleslaw, corn and dessert. All proceeds from the dinner will go toward the maintenance and improvement of the Ye Olde Schoolgrounds building.