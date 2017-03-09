Wild Game Feed potluck set for Saturday

Special guest speakers will share about Bemidji's Shield 616, a nationwide program brought to Bemidji to fundraise for needed active shooting gear for officers in the Bemidji community. The program also partners a community member with each individual officer to provide prayer support. Bemidji's chapter already has raised funds for 45 officers in the Bemidji area.

The Wild Game Feed will be hosting a silent auction that will benefit Shield 616. There is no cost to attend the Wild Game Feed but attendees should bring a dish to share.

For more information about Shield 616, contact the Bemidji Covenant Church.