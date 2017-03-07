Make-A-Wish volunteer training

BEMIDJI -- A Make-A-Wish Minnesota volunteer training will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Sanford Medical Center. Volunteer wish granters work in teams of two or three to help grant the wishes of children in their community. Volunteers help identify the one true wish of a Minnesota child and create extra excitement while their wish is being planned, a release said. For more information on how to become a volunteer or enroll for training, contact Nicole Testa, volunteer services manager, at (612) 767-8427 or VolunteerServices@wishmn.org.