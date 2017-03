CASS LAKE -- Registrations for the Chippewa Triathlon, set for Saturday, June 10, are now being accepted. The triathlon course features a 14-mile canoe route, 27-mile bike course and 5-mile run. Triathlon can be completed solo or as a team. Fee is $45 per participant if received by Wednesday, March 15; rising fee scale begins after. No applications taken day of event. Registration form available online at chippewatriathlon.com.