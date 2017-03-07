Upstream Homebrewers host tasting event

BEMIDJI -- The Upstream Homebrewers will host a homebrew tasting event from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Keg n’ Cork, 310 Bemidji Ave. NW. Local homebrewers will share their ales and lagers. Typically, there are around 20 different beers of various styles served. Cost is a $5 donation. Homebrewers should bring 8 to 12 bottles of each homebrew and arrive a half hour early. Attendees must be older than 21 years of age. For more information, call Harvey Tjader at (218) 444-5477.