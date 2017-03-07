Diabetes self-management program planned

BEMIDJI -- A program will help area residents living with Type 2 diabetes develop skills to improve their health in a group setting. “Stronger Together: Living Well with Diabetes,” a free, six-week program, meets once a week from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, through Thursday, April 13, at Lueken’s South, 609 Washington Ave. S. The program is designed to arm participants with the problem-solving and decision-making abilities to take charge of their health. Registration is required. To register or for more information, call Sanford Health at (877) 234-4240.