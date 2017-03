BEMIDJI -- Community pint night, scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Bemidji Brewing, will support Bemidji’s March for Babies and the March of Dimes Northland chapter. For every tap beverage sold, Bemidji Brewing will donate $1 back to the March of Dimes program, according to a release. The Bemidji Brewing taproom is located at 211 America Ave. NW.