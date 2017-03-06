Crime report for March 3-5

Disturbing the peace

7:55 p.m. A 37-year-old man was arrested on Irvine Avenue Northwest for drug charges and an arrest and detain order.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Sunday.

DWI

3:43 a.m. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of Hillcrest Drive Northeast and Highway 71 for DWI.

Probation violation

7:58 p.m. A 36-year-old woman was arrested on Balsam Road Northwest for probation violation.

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls on Friday.

Assault

1:28 p.m. Two men, ages 22 and 24, were arrested in the 5200 block of Bemidji Avenue North on 5th degree assault charges..

Assist

9:39 a.m. Officers arrested a 27-year-old man while assisting the Social Services Department in the 2500 block of Phoenix Loop Northwest..

Warrant

2:31 p.m. Officers arrested a juvenile in the 900 block of Carter Circle Southeast on a warrant.

Traffic stop

10:34 p.m. A 56-year-old man was arrested in the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive South for driving after license cancellation and an active gross misdemeanor warrant.

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls on Saturday.

DWI

1:52 a.m. A 32-year-old woman was arrested in the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive South for DWI.

2:09 a.m. A 26-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of Bemidji Avenue North and Eighth Street for DWI.

Assault

1:52 a.m. Two men, ages 24 and 28, were arrested in the 600 block of Second Street Southeast for fighting and issued citations for disorderly conduct.

Warrant

8:39 a.m. A 19-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of Fifth Street Northwest and Bemidji Avenue on two warrants..

Drugs

11:49 p.m. Four individuals, ages 19, 24, 36 and 44, were arrested at the intersection of Irvine Avenue Northwest and Fourth Street on several violations including possession of meth.

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls on Sunday.

Warrant

12:02 a.m. A 46-year-old man was arrested in the 1200 block of Paul Bunyan Drive Northwest on a warrant.

4:14 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was arrested in the 900 block of 30th Street Northwest for an out of county warrant.

DWI

3:15 a.m. A 45-year-old man was arrested in the 1800 block of Irvine Avenue Northwest for DWI and driving with a canceled license.

6:07 p.m. A 32-year-old man was arrested on 12th Street Northwest for DWI and fleeing in a motor vehicle.

9:06 p.m. A 47-year-old man was arrested in the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive South for DWI.