1 / 9

Kelli Boushee, left, and Tessa Comstock bike during the third annual Northland Fat Bike Rally Saturday at Lake Bemidji State Park. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer) 2 / 9

Lucian Miller (124), Calvin Miller (171), and Sharla Cobb (158) bike during the third annual Northland Fat Bike Rally Saturday at Lake Bemidji State Park. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer) 3 / 9

A group of bikers ride up a hill Saturday during the third annual Northland Fat Bike Rally at Lake Bemidji State Park. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer) 4 / 9

Chad Conely bikes Saturday during the third annual Northland Fat Bike Rally at Lake Bemidji State Park. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer) 5 / 9

Aubrie Carlstrom, left, and Ryan Boushee bike around a corner Saturday during the third annual Northland Fat Bike Rally at Lake Bemidji State Park. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer) 6 / 9

Dustin Kleinenberg smiles as biking Saturday during the third annual Northland Fat Bike Rally at Lake Bemidji State Park. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer) 7 / 9

Robert Kopp (103), Eric Halden (179) and a group of bikers ride up a hill Saturday during the third annual Northland Fat Bike Rally at Lake Bemidji State Park. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer) 8 / 9