IMPACT 20/20 day at the Capitol

IMPACT 20/20 is an group of Northwest Minnesota leaders representing diverse interests and working together for the region's economic success.

Established in 2008, IMPACT 20/20 members have worked collaboratively to improve economic conditions in the region by focusing on four key areas including education, workforce, broadband, and housing.

The goal of the visit was to highlight issues in these key areas, and offer legislative solutions to help grow the economy of northwest Minnesota.

Minnesota ranks 47th in the nation for access to school counselors, leaving our region's students unaware of career opportunities available. IMPACT 20/20 encouraged lawmakers to increase permanent formula-based funding to independent school districts for school counselors and student support staff to improve Minnesota's rank to the top 10 percent in the nation for school counselor-to-student ratio, the release said.

Members also urged for more flexible state funding for various housing programs to address shortages in workforce housing in our region's communities. More flexible state funding will allow more of our region's communities to be successful in putting together viable, competitive housing projects.

Lastly, businesses in northwest Minnesota struggle to hire employees to fill open positions, due to the lack of quality child care. Opportunities were discussed that would benefit employees, business owners, and child care providers, according to the release.