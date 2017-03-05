Northview Manor holds tea party

Pictured from left are Inger and Charlie Benson and Alejandro and Becky Jacquez. Submitted photo.

The entertainment committee of Northview Manor sponsored a tea party on Feb. 18. Attendees enjoyed cranberry scones, crumpets with orange marmalade, a variety of cookies, small tea sandwiches of ham salad, egg salad and cucumber and cream cheese on white, wheat and rye bread. Bruce Atwater spoke at the event.