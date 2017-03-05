Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Northview Manor holds tea party

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 11:15 a.m.
    Pictured from left are Delores Gomez, Lillian McNamara and Donna Purcell. Submitted photo. 1 / 2
    Pictured from left are Inger and Charlie Benson and Alejandro and Becky Jacquez. Submitted photo. 2 / 2

    The entertainment committee of Northview Manor sponsored a tea party on Feb. 18. Attendees enjoyed cranberry scones, crumpets with orange marmalade, a variety of cookies, small tea sandwiches of ham salad, egg salad and cucumber and cream cheese on white, wheat and rye bread. Bruce Atwater spoke at the event.

    Holly and LaDon Howes, of the Tea and Gift Shoppee, helped by making the tea and providing helpful hints. Future committee plans include bingo, potluck and board games.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalNorthview manorBemidji
    Advertisement
    randomness