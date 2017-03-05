Northview Manor holds tea party
The entertainment committee of Northview Manor sponsored a tea party on Feb. 18. Attendees enjoyed cranberry scones, crumpets with orange marmalade, a variety of cookies, small tea sandwiches of ham salad, egg salad and cucumber and cream cheese on white, wheat and rye bread. Bruce Atwater spoke at the event.
Holly and LaDon Howes, of the Tea and Gift Shoppee, helped by making the tea and providing helpful hints. Future committee plans include bingo, potluck and board games.