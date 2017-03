Pictured from are Mary Mitchell, executive director of Bemidji Food Shelf, receives a $100 donation from Lois Egelhof, president of the Bemidji Lodge 1-500 Sons of Norway. Submitted photo.

Bemidji Lodge 1-500 of the Sons of Norway recently donated $100 to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf. Each year, the Bemidji lodge donates to the food shelf, as well as to other organizations in the community.