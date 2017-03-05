Bemidji Hairstyling Center recently teamed up with the nonprofit organization Together We Rise for a fundraiser called "Sweet Case 4 Sweet Faces," in which the salon raised funds for the cases, which are $24 a case and that include a teddy bear, blanket, hygiene kit, coloring book and crayons, and people also could donate toys and books to the cases as well. The event raised enough funds for 45 cases, which were delivered to North Home Children and Family Services in Bemidji, which helps serve foster children in the area. which each include