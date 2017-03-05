Bemidji area residents complete Blandin leadership program

Local residents participating in this training were Denae Alamano, Erika Bailey-Johnson, Cate Belleveau, Anna Carlson, Paul Diehl, Megan FitzGerald Kathryn Gonzalez, Jeff Haack, Andy Haskell, Sandy Hennum, Drew Hildenbrand, Carl Johnson, Bud Kaney, Scott Knudson, Phil Knutson, Mike Mastin, Erin Messer, Samantha Nienow, Andrea Ohnstad, Carolyn Olson, Diane Pittman, Mark Stodola, JoDee Treat, Shawn Whiting and Ryan Zemek.

The goal of the Blandin Community Leadership Program is to develop and train a broad base of local leaders to build healthy communities. Topics covered during the retreat included: identifying and describing community issues and opportunities through the lens of the nine dimensions of a healthy community, effective interpersonal communication, building social capital, appreciating personality differences, managing interpersonal conflict, understanding community power, mobilizing community resources, and goal setting.

A program of the Grand Rapids-based Blandin Foundation, BCLP has provided experiential leadership training for more than 7,000 community leaders from nearly 500 rural Minnesota communities since it began in 1985. This is the fourth time the community has participated in the BCLP leadership program.