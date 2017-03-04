Across the board, business leaders said they needed people and talent.

The response from Greater Bemidji? A skills training program called the Minnesota Innovation Institute, or MI2.

Launching in 2013, MI2 started as a partnership between Greater Bemidji, BSU and Northwest Technical College, to create a workforce pipeline for the region. Those who attend the program have the option of learning mechatronics or computer numeric control, and much of the coursework has a focus on automotive, construction and other positions requiring maintenance skills.

"We knew that the manufacturing base in the region needed to be grown, as those typically create middle class jobs and they bring money into the region," Hengel said. "In designing the curriculum, we focused on three concepts, adaptable, cost effective and timely."

MI2 now has trained almost 1,000 people and serves about 150-200 participants per year. Those in the program are classified in three groups—incumbent workers, emerging workers and entry workers:

• Incumbent workers are individuals who're already employed and sent by companies to get further skills training.

• Emerging workers are employees who're either transitioning or have varied experiences or life changes.

• Entry workers are high school students and young adults who're training while exploring career options.

"For incumbent workers, the companies cover training and travel for their employees as well as count the time spent as part of the employee's day," said Mary Eaton, MI2 coordinator. "For the other two groups, grants are utilized."

Eaton said grants and funding have been provided by the Blandin Foundation, the Bremer Foundation and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

"For the entry workers, it can give them opportunities for higher education, as some colleges give credit for the training," Eaton said. "Emerging workers, meanwhile, are those who've maybe had a wrong step in life or had a challenge and some never went on to get any kind of schooling or have worked mostly minimum wage jobs and felt that this isn't going to work for me anymore."

An accessible program

Travis Waldrep, just recently out of military service, is one of the entry workers making his way through the computer numeric control program. Unemployed after finishing his time with the military, Waldrep said he visited the workforce center and MI2 was immediately brought up as an option.

"When I got over here I was able to see all the different things capable with the machinery and found that really interesting," Waldrep said. "With the leading edge technology that they have here, it really makes learning easy and understandable for my background as avionics technician."

Once finished with the program, Waldrep said he's open to either pursuing a career in the industry or continuing his training and possibly earning a degree in engineering.

Robert Meeshenow, meanwhile, is a trainee in the incumbent workers category. Once a cement finisher, Meeshenow said his journey to MI2 started in Redby during his time in the welding program at New Beginnings, a Red Lake Nation employment program. After graduating from the program, Meeshenow was introduced to MI2 by officials from Wells Technology.

Meeshenow has since started working for Wells Technology and the company is having him work through the mechatronics program to build his skill base.

"So far I've been learning a lot about fasteners and fittings. I haven't really done this kind of work before," said Meeshenow, who's just beginning to train in the mechanical fabrications portion of the curriculum. "It's really exciting to be in here. Meeting all kinds of different people who are focused on their futures for themselves, it pushes me forward, too."

For Meeshenow, MI2 has provided two educational benefits, the first being an adaptable, hands-on style of learning and the second being the knowledge of his instructors.

MI2's future

Despite being based in and created by the Bemidji community, Hengel said the goal of MI2 is to have a much wider influence.

"Our goal is not to just be Bemidji's or north central Minnesota's program, it's meant to be a place where you can find manufacturing talent throughout the state," Hengel said. "We want to get to the point where the Bemidji region becomes more attractive for recruiting, too."

For expansion, Hengel said the best approach is to grow the training, using the same model, to other types of professions.

"It doesn't just have to be for manufacturing. It can work with health care, trades, information and technology. Every industry that I hear from has companies that could clearly have a training program like this," Hengel said. "That's my hope, that we're able to create some more opportunities. There are all those other sectors that need people, too. So, I think that's where the growth is needed."

MI2 FYI

• Launched in 2013.

• Serves 150-200 participants per year.

• Has trained almost 1,000 people.

• Offers two programs, mechatronics and computer numeric control.